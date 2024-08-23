 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Mexico's...

Mexico's iron pellet production declines in June

Friday, 23 August 2024 12:23:54 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Iron pellet production in Mexico fell 2.0 percent year-over-year in June to 461,317 metric tons (mt), marking 18 consecutive months of contraction and the worst production recession in Mexican history, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

With 18 consecutive months of contraction in production, it is the worst period of recession in the industry in history. It has already surpassed the 17-month period of contraction recorded between September 2000 and January 2002.

In the first six months, production totaled 2.35 million mt, 9.6 percent or 249,100 mt less than the January-June period of last year.


Tags: Pellet Raw Mat Mexico North America Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-India pellet prices inch lower in absence of buyers, sellers still prefer local sales

23 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines during the week

16 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India pellets enter new downtrend amid fading demand, weak steel prices in China

16 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian steel companies seek export tax on iron ore and pellets

15 Aug | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest sees 4% fall in pig iron output in H1

13 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines week-on-week

12 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India pellet prices recover amid emergence of large volume buying from China

09 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases week-on-week

06 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India pellet prices stable amid silent trade conditions

02 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s GPIL secures clearances for pellet and iron ore beneficiation expansion projects

29 Jul | Steel News