Mexico's iron pellet production declines in June

Iron pellet production in Mexico fell 2.0 percent year-over-year in June to 461,317 metric tons (mt), marking 18 consecutive months of contraction and the worst production recession in Mexican history, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

With 18 consecutive months of contraction in production, it is the worst period of recession in the industry in history. It has already surpassed the 17-month period of contraction recorded between September 2000 and January 2002.

In the first six months, production totaled 2.35 million mt, 9.6 percent or 249,100 mt less than the January-June period of last year.