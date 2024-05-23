﻿
Mexican iron pellet production sees lowest level in 22 years in March

Thursday, 23 May 2024 09:37:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Iron pellet production in Mexico decreased 21.9 percent in March, year-over-year, to 329,545 metric tons (mt), the lowest volume in the last 22 years and the thirteenth lowest in history, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

Without an explanatory note, from January 2023 to date, Inegi eliminated the production of iron pellets from the northern city of Monclova, Coahuila, the birthplace of the integrated steel giant Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) that has extensive iron mines in the north of the country.

In Mexico, steel production registered 16 months of consecutive annual declines until March (the most recent public information) with an annual reduction of 11.1 percent on a monthly average.


