Metinvest’s Bulgaria-based Promet Steel sees record output in 2020

Monday, 22 February 2021 17:49:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest has announced that its subsidiary Bulgaria-based Promet Steel managed to increase its finished steel output noticeably in 2020, despite the deteriorating market conditions.

Accordingly, in 2020 the company produced 501,000 of longs, exceeding its target by nine percent and, concurrently, setting a new annual production record. Meanwhile, the company’s shipments amounted to 495,000 mt of longs, with Romania taking a leading position among the main destinations for Promet Steel’s steel products. 


