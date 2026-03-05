 |  Login 
Meishan completes hot load test run of 1,422 HRC transformation project

Thursday, 05 March 2026 09:23:13 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On March 3, the 1,422 mm width hot rolling transformation project of Nanjing-based Chinese steelmaker Meishan Steel, a subsidiary of Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., implemented by China MCC20, has reached a significant milestone - the first hot rolled coil has been successfully produced, marking the complete success of hot commissioning, according to China MCC20 Group Corp., Ltd - a core backbone subsidiary of China Minmetals Corporation - one of the Fortune 500 companies, which belongs to China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC Group).

The project started on December 8, 2025, taking 85 days to produce the first hot rolled coil.


