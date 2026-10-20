Megasa awards Danieli modernization contract for Portugal's SN Seixal rolling mill

Spanish steel group Megasa Siderúrgica has contracted Italy-based plantmaker Danieli Technologies to modernize its 1 million mt/year bar, spooler and wire rod rolling mill at Siderúrgica Nacional (SN) Seixal in Portugal, targeting improved product quality, process efficiency and operational reliability, according to Danieli's announcement. Commissioning is scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.

The project includes a Q-HEAT induction heating system featuring three coils with a combined installed power of 6 MW. The equipment will offset temperature losses during billet transfer between the reheating furnace and the first rolling stand, particularly during welding, while ensuring more uniform temperatures along billets to support consistent mechanical properties.

Danieli will also reconfigure the intermediate mill area and supply four cantilever ESS rolling stands. These changes are intended to simplify roll pass design, streamline production, optimize the layout and improve operational safety. On the other hand, Danieli Automation will replace the existing Level 2 process control platform, improving material tracking from billet loading through finished-product discharge across the finishing lines, stated Danieli.