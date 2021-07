Monday, 26 July 2021 11:11:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) stated that it will continue to implement the second round of environmental inspection, for instance, paying close attention to the high-quality industry development, strictly controlling the projects of high pollution and high energy consumption and reviewing the capacity elimination over the past years.

Accordingly, enterprises will correct the problems if they are found inadequate in the review.