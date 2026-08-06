Mauritanian government announces over $2 billion investment decision for Al-Aouja iron ore project

According to a statement released by the Mauritanian government, the board of directors of Al-Awj Mining (EMC) has taken the final investment decision for the Al-Aouja iron ore concentrate production project, which will be developed in the Guelb Al-Aouja region. The total investment in the project will exceed $2 billion.

In its press release, the Mauritanian Council of Ministers stated that Al-Awj Mining took the decision during a board meeting. The government noted that the decision is in line with the commitments made by the project's promoters and the current progress recorded in the country's mining and industrial sectors.

Mauritania-based iron ore producer National Industrial and Mining Company (SNIM) holds a 92 percent stake in Al-Awj Mining, the owner of the project.

Annual production capacity to reach 11.3 million mt

According to the Mauritanian government, the Al-Aouja project aims to produce a total of 11.3 million mt of iron ore concentrate per year in two phases. The project's planned operational life is 40 years.

SNIM, the majority shareholder of Al-Awj Mining, will provide 40 percent of the project financing from its own resources.

The project will include the construction of an ore processing plant and a secondary railway line, as well as equipment and facilities to be used in mining operations. The Mauritanian government stated that this infrastructure will support production and transportation activities at the Al-Aouja site.

Project expected to create more than 1,200 direct jobs

According to the information provided by the government, the Al-Aouja project is expected to create more than 1,200 direct jobs and generate revenue for the country. The project is also expected to have economic and social impacts on local communities in the region.

The Mauritanian government stated that the Al-Aouja project is part of broader initiatives planned to develop the country's mining sector. As one of the region's leading iron ore producers, Mauritania aims to increase its production capacity and strengthen the role of the mining sector in the national economy.