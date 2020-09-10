﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Marcegaglia to upgrade galvanizing line No. 1 in Ravenna

Thursday, 10 September 2020 12:33:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that its subsidiary Danieli Centro Combustion will upgrade the furnace of Italian steel processor Marcegaglia Group’s galvanizing line No.1 in Ravenna.

The modernization aims to increase the furnace throughput up to 160 mt of hot rolled coil per hour and to upgrade the combustion system, along with some other equipment. The upgrade of the combustion system will reduce nitrogen oxide emissions and fuel consumption. The completion of the project is scheduled for January 2021.


Tags: flats  production  hrc  Italy  Marcegaglia  European Union  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10  Sep

France’s metal industry output up 6.4 percent in July from June
10  Sep

Austria’s Benteler Steel/Tube completes hot rolling mill upgrade
04  Sep

LKAB to idle production for maintenance works in Kiruna
26  Aug

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Steel Sheet increases exports thanks to FTAs
24  Aug

Fitch: India’s steel demand to contract in FY 2020-21