Marcegaglia to upgrade galvanizing line No. 1 in Ravenna

Thursday, 10 September 2020 12:33:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that its subsidiary Danieli Centro Combustion will upgrade the furnace of Italian steel processor Marcegaglia Group’s galvanizing line No.1 in Ravenna.

The modernization aims to increase the furnace throughput up to 160 mt of hot rolled coil per hour and to upgrade the combustion system, along with some other equipment. The upgrade of the combustion system will reduce nitrogen oxide emissions and fuel consumption. The completion of the project is scheduled for January 2021.