Marcegaglia to optimize operations at Sheffield with Primetals

Marcegaglia Stainless, a subsidiary of Italian steelmaker Marcegaglia Group, has announced its collaboration with UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies to revamp its Sheffield mini mill in the UK.

Within the scope of the project, which will be implemented in three phases, Primetals will initially install a fully automated electrode control system for the company’s electric arc furnace (EAF) and ladle furnace (LF). In the mid-term, a level 2 process optimization system for the EAF, argon-oxygen decarburization (AOD) unit and LF will be put into operation, while in the long term the current EAF will be replaced with a new furnace, allowing Marcegaglia to adjust its production.

As a result of the upgrades, not only will the company’s production rise to 500,000 mt per year from 250,000 mt per year, but also its product quality will increase and its costs will be reduced.