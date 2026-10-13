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Malaysia's steel industry remains major focus of antidumping measures

Tuesday, 13 October 2026 14:54:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Malaysia's iron and steel industry is among the sectors most frequently affected by dumped imports of intermediate goods, with eight of the country's nine existing anti-dumping measures covering iron and steel products, according to local media reports.

In a written parliamentary response published on October 12, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) stated that the existing measures cover products including steel wire and galvanized iron or steel sheets. The remaining anti-dumping measure applies to plastic and resin products.

The ministry emphasized that the products subject to these measures are generally intermediate inputs used in manufacturing supply chains rather than finished consumer goods.

Malaysia continues monitoring steel import dumping

MITI stated that the Malaysian government continues to monitor import prices and dumping trends to protect domestic industries against unfair trade practices.

According to the ministry, trade remedies, including antidumping duties, countervailing duties and safeguard measures, may be introduced when investigations establish injury to domestic industries or a surge in imports, subject to domestic legislation and World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

Since joining the WTO in 1995, Malaysia has imposed 77 antidumping measures and three safeguard measures. Over the past decade, the country has also initiated 38 anti-dumping investigations, according to MITI.

Imports from China increase 41.2 percent in Jan-Aug 2026

Malaysia's total imports increased by 22.4 percent year on year to MYR 1.158 trillion during the first eight months of 2026. Imports from China rose by 41.2 percent year on year to MYR 308.12 billion, accounting for 21.1 percent of Malaysia's total imports during the period.

The ministry stressed that the increase in imports requires further assessment to determine whether unfair trade practices are involved and whether domestic producers of comparable products have suffered injury.

Tags: Malaysia Southeast Asia Imp/exp Statistics Quotas & Duties 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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