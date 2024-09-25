 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Malaysia’s...

Malaysia’s Mycron Steel to launch own green steel products by 2025

Wednesday, 25 September 2024 15:48:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Malaysia-based cold rolled coil and steel pipe producer Mycron Steel Berhad has announced that it plans to launch its own green steel products by 2025 to meet the growing demand for green steel. The company noted that the high-quality and low-carbon products will be used in various industries that plan to reduce emissions such as automotive, construction and infrastructure.

In addition, as a move towards its aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, Mycron Steel has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel. Accordingly, Mycron Steel will integrate JFE Steel’s green steel under the brand JGreeX™ into its production process, becoming the first green steel manufacturer in Malaysia. JGreeX™ is expected to only form a small percentage of Mycron’s overall steel production, while global green steel demand is anticipated to increase by 2.5 times over the next five years. Roshan M. Abdullah, CEO of Mycron Steel, stated that green steel could account for 25 percent of global steel sales tonnage by 2030.


Tags: Malaysia Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Singapore’s Esteel continues to expand presence in Malaysia with controlling stake in Southern Steel

13 Sep | Steel News

Australia’s Magnum to form green pig iron JV in Malaysia

03 Sep | Steel News

Ex-China billet prices bottom up after hitting $420/mt FOB, ex-ASEAN prices not competitive

20 Aug | Longs and Billet

Ex-China rebar prices down sharply after almost RMB 200/mt fall in futures this week

16 Aug | Longs and Billet

Ex-China rebar prices keep falling, depressing SE Asia’s import market

09 Aug | Longs and Billet

SEAISI: Construction recovers in some ASEAN countries in 2023, leading to increased longs imports

09 Aug | Steel News

Ex-Asia slab prices keep falling, both supply and demand reduced

08 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-China billet prices fall again, SE Asian importers cautious on purchases

25 Jul | Longs and Billet

Ex-China and ex-Malaysia rebar offers decline

19 Jul | Longs and Billet

Billet buying gradually improves in SE Asia, following another price drop

11 Jul | Longs and Billet