 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > IFC...

IFC considers $80 million financing for Green Esteel’s Malaysia steel plant upgrade

Friday, 09 January 2026 14:49:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

International Finance Corporation has announced that it is considering a debt financing package of up to $80 million for Singapore-based Green Esteel Pte. Ltd., to support equipment replacement, refurbishment, and working capital at Eden Flame, an existing integrated steel facility in Malaysia.

Eden Flame is operated by Eden Flame Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Green Esteel.

Plant modernization and asset replacement

The project centers on the modernization of the plant through the removal of obsolete assets and the installation of new production equipment. Planned activities include dismantling the existing electric arc furnace and replacing it with a new unit, removing legacy rolling mill lines and installing upgraded rolling lines, and providing additional working capital to support operations. The upgrades are intended to reduce yield losses, lower energy consumption, and improve overall operational efficiency and performance.

New steelmaking and rolling complex

IFC financing would support the installation of a new steelmaking and rolling complex, including a 50-mt Consteel electric arc furnace, a dual-station ladle furnace with a ladle transfer car, and a continuous casting machine for billet production.

The scope also includes a comprehensive dedusting system featuring primary and secondary fume extraction, baghouse filtration, and emission control systems.

Downstream facilities will comprise a high-speed rebar rolling mill equipped with a Tempcore system, a natural gas-fired reheating furnace, enclosed scrap storage and processing bays, a cut-and-bend facility for value-added rebar, refurbished rebar and scrap workshops, overhead crane systems, and supporting infrastructure such as transformers, fire protection systems, water treatment units, drainage, rainwater harvesting, security installations, and site facilities. All major technical equipment will be supplied by Chinese manufacturers.

Designed capacity and production flow

Once fully operational, the facility is designed to reach 600,000 mt per year of steelmaking capacity and 600,000 mt per year of rebar production.

Demolition of the existing facilities was completed in early November 2025, with construction of the new plant scheduled to begin in January 2026. Commercial operations at the upgraded facility are expected to commence in September 2026.


Tags: Malaysia Southeast Asia Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

OCBC backs $1.5 billion HBI project of Singapore’s Green Esteel to boost low-carbon steel supply

12 Dec | Steel News

Malaysia to introduce carbon tax in 2026 targeting steel and energy sectors

14 Oct | Steel News

Esteel Sabah to invest to build green steel plant in Malaysia

01 Dec | Steel News

SEAISI: New capacity investments will increase iron ore demand in ASEAN

26 Jul | Steel News

ASEAN region focusing on EAF and rolling line investments

10 Sep | Steel News

Chinese investors seek to start building 10 million mt steel plant in Malaysia in 2020

26 Aug | Steel News

Malaysia’s Eastern Steel reopens after three-year closure

19 Jul | Steel News

Latest steel plant projects in Southeast Asia

28 Oct | Steel News

Malaysian HRC project to be commissioned by 2015

25 Jun | Steel News

Shougang Group to build steel plant in Malaysia with Xiede Investment

03 Jan | Steel News