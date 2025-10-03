 |  Login 
Machinery and equipment sector in Brazil shows lower activity in August 2025

Friday, 03 October 2025 02:12:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to ABIMAQ, the association of the Brazilian machinery and equipment producers, the sector activities in August have declined on yearly basis, reflecting a scenario de deceleration in the domestic market and external pressures in export markets.

The performance of the sector in August confirmed the negative trend seen in previous months, reflecting increased costs of imported items, a domestic economy considered as restrictive and uncertainties in the global markets.

In August, net sales revenues of the sector reached BRL 26.5 billion ($4.93 billion), a 5.6 percent decline from August 2024, with lower sales of machinery to produce consumers goods (-9.2 percent), infrastructure (-6.1 percent), agriculture (-7.9 percent) and logistics/civil construction (-23.3 percent), with the sole higher performance of component pieces (8.7 percent).

In the domestic market, sales declined by 13.2 percent to BRL 19.7 billion, while exports increased by 33.6 percent to the equivalent to $1.26 billion, positively impacted by exports to Argentina.

During the first eight months of 2025, the sector net sales revenues reached BRL 200.8 billion, 10.6 more when compared to the same period in 2024.


