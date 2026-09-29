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Maanshan Iron & Steel orders Danieli billet caster for special steel production

Tuesday, 29 September 2026 11:39:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that Chinese steel producer Maanshan Iron & Steel has ordered a new continuous billet caster for its plant in Maanshan, Anhui province, to produce high-value-added special steels, including alloy grades for seamless tubes.

New caster to produce 150-380 mm round billets

The machine will cast round billets with diameters of 150-380 mm and feature Danieli Automation Level 1 and Level 2 systems, incorporating the company's Liquid Pool Control solidification model. Dynamic secondary cooling, load distribution and electromagnetic stirring controls will support stable casting conditions and consistent product quality.

Key components to be manufactured in China

Key components will be manufactured, assembled and tested at Danieli's Chinese facilities, continuing cooperation between the companies that began in 2000 and has covered round, square and special-shaped billet casters across Maanshan's long steel portfolio.

Tags: Billet Semis China European Union Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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