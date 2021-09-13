Lucchini Tool Steel and FA.RO Acciai merge into Lucchini FA.RO

Monday, 13 September 2021 16:42:40 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Lucchini FA.RO is the name of a new company born from the merger between Lucchini Tool Steel, distributor of tool steels of the Italian Lucchini RS group, and FA.RO Acciai, one of the main distributors of tool steel in Europe.

The news was given today, September 13, by Lucchini RS group, which explained that Lucchini FA.RO will operate from its three industrial sites in Pozzo d'Adda (Milan), Suisio (Bergamo) and Padua, with about 70 employees, production areas of over 20,000 square meters, 60 automatic sawing machines and overhead cranes up to 50 tons. The new company will have a combined turnover of over €50 million.

"The strategic logic of this operation is based on the role of Lucchini RS as a primary integrated European producer of tool steels, equipped with the entire production process chain, including the steel mill to the forges in Lovere (Bergamo) and Cividate Camuno (Brescia), the research and development of materials, the thermic treatments and tests, and sales and after-sales assistance, thus guaranteeing the entire cycle of the product sold. On the other hand, FA.RO Acciai has represented for decades an undisputed reference in the sale and distribution of tool steels, integrating perfectly into the overall development project."

Lucchini FA.RO "will further develop its presence beyond national borders, making use of a network of primary level collaborators in synergy with the international network of Lucchini RS group," concluded the press release.