Lithuanian trader Vikant opens new steel warehouse in Ukraine

Friday, 28 November 2025 12:34:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Lithuania-based steel trader Vikant has announced that it has inaugurated a new steel warehouse in Lutsk, marking the latest expansion of its distribution network across Ukraine.

The new warehouse strengthens Vikant’s regional presence, particularly in Western Ukraine, offering faster and more reliable supply of rolled steel products such as sheet steel, rebar, profiles, pipes and other metal products that the company trades.

With the new warehouse in Lutsk:

  • availability of steel products for construction and industry in Western Ukraine will improve, reducing delivery times and possibly lowering logistics costs,
  • customers from construction firms to manufacturers or distributors will gain easier access to a broad range of steel products and services,
  • Vikant potentially strengthens its market reach at a time when demand for steel in rebuilding-related projects and infrastructure is significant.

Tags: Ukraine CIS Trading 

