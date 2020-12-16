Liberty Steel to double output at South Yorkshire Greensteel plant

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 13:39:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based Liberty Steel Group, part of the GFG Alliance, has announced that it will make new investments worth £60 million at its South Yorkshire Greensteel plant in Rotherham to supply the transport, defense, and construction sectors.

The investments will remove production bottlenecks at its electric arc furnace and small bloom caster in Rotherham, doubling existing steel output to one million mt per year. The company’s investment program will also increase output of low carbon reinforcing bar “GreBar” for construction and infrastructure projects in the UK.

“Liberty’s program of further investment in south Yorkshire is proof that the UK steel industry can deliver the low carbon infrastructure Britain needs to build back better. With government backing for UK steel in procurement for major construction projects, a resurgent steel sector can deliver a new generation of industrial skills and jobs,” Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman of GFG Alliance, said.

Meanwhile, Liberty Steel and Aartee Group will cooperate to produce bright steel bars in the UK, as SteelOrbis previously reported.