﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Liberty Galati invests on strengthening HRC production line

Wednesday, 22 December 2021 14:06:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Romania-based steel producer Liberty Galati has announced that it has spent €5.5 million to consolidate the hot rolled coil production line and implement automation projects at its hot strip mill in November this year.

According to the statement, the strengthening works will increase the productivity of the mill and improve the mill’s environmental footprint. Also, the projects will better integrate technical and operational decisions, improve the quality of coils, and will strengthen safety processes.

“Looking forward, Liberty Galati aims to invest in sustainability and digitization, and especially in our team’s upskilling,” Prasanta Mishra, executive director of Liberty Galati, said.


Tags: Romania  hrc  flats  European Union  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22 Dec

Liberty Ostrava revamps hot strip mill to improve sustainability
20 Dec

NLMK Lipetsk begins upgrade of HRC cut-to-length line No. 2
16 Dec

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 13.6 percent in October
13 Dec

Wuppermann to convert strip galvanizing process to carbon neutral by 2025
07 Dec

Vietnam-based Hoa Phat’s steel output up in Jan-Nov, HRC production milestone reached