Liberty Galati invests on strengthening HRC production line

Wednesday, 22 December 2021 14:06:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Romania-based steel producer Liberty Galati has announced that it has spent €5.5 million to consolidate the hot rolled coil production line and implement automation projects at its hot strip mill in November this year.

According to the statement, the strengthening works will increase the productivity of the mill and improve the mill’s environmental footprint. Also, the projects will better integrate technical and operational decisions, improve the quality of coils, and will strengthen safety processes.

“Looking forward, Liberty Galati aims to invest in sustainability and digitization, and especially in our team’s upskilling,” Prasanta Mishra, executive director of Liberty Galati, said.