Wednesday, 07 April 2021 15:54:45 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The authorities in China’s Liaoning Province have indicated that they will promote the reorganization of local steelmakers, including Anshan Iron and Steel Group and Benxi Iron and Steel Group, to foster world-class steel enterprises.

Meanwhile, the overall operating revenue of the high-quality steelmaking industry in the province will exceed RMB 200 billion ($30.55 billion) by the end of 2025.