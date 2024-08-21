Kyrgyzstan bans scrap exports outside EAEU for six months

The cabinet of ministers of Kyrgyzstan has again imposed a temporary ban on exports of ferrous metal scrap and waste to destinations outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia, in addition to Kyrgyzstan, for a period of six months, according to media reports. The ban aims at preventing shortages of raw material for local companies.

In June this year, the Ministry of Economy and Trade of Kyrgyzstan had submitted a draft resolution for public discussion aimed at temporarily banning the export of the given products to destinations outside the customs territory of the EAEU, as SteelOrbis previously reported .