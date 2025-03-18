 |  Login 
Kyrgyzstan bans scrap exports outside EAEU for another six months

Tuesday, 18 March 2025 13:14:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The cabinet of ministers of Kyrgyzstan has again imposed a temporary ban on exports of ferrous metal scrap, waste and metal ingots to destinations outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia, in addition to Kyrgyzstan, for a period of another six months, according to media reports. The ban will remain in place until September 18.

In August last year, the government had banned the exports of the given products to destinations outside the customs territory of the EAEU in order to prevent raw material shortage for local producers, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


