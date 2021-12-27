Kumba Iron Ore signs mining contract with community JV to mine iron ore at Kolomela mine

Monday, 27 December 2021 13:50:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global miner Anglo American’s South African subsidiary Kumba Iron Ore has announced that it has signed a ZAR 1.6 billion ($103.14 million) mining contract with a community-based joint venture to mine iron ore at its Kolomela mine in the Northern Cape.

The joint venture will start mining operations at Kolomela’s Kapstevel South project in the first quarter of 2022, with an initial target of producing 5-10 million mt of iron ore in the first year.

The joint venture comprises four community-owned companies: AND310 Mining Services is the majority shareholder with 60 percent, while Andisa Holdings and Peontle Investment Ltd each hold 15 percent, and Matshla Ltd holds a 10 percent shareholding.