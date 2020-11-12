Kumba Iron Ore aims to cut emissions to achieve sustainability

Thursday, 12 November 2020 16:14:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global miner Anglo American’s South African subsidiary Kumba Iron Ore has announced that it is developing solar energy generation capacity and is investigating green hydrogen as a renewable energy source for its mining activities to meet its sustainability commitments.

In terms of climate change, the company’s environmental management efforts are focused on moving the business towards carbon-neutral operations and less water-intensive mines. By 2030, the company aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent and improve its energy intensity by 30 percent against its 2016 baseline. Kumba is also targeting a reduction of over 14 percent in water usage by 2025.

“We recognize that a sustainability mindset, including our non-negotiable commitment to safety and health, makes us better at our business of producing high quality iron ore. It makes us more resilient, agile and efficient. We are continually improving our business model using new technology and strategies that create a safer, greener and sustainably profitable business,” Themba Mkhwanazi, Kumba’s CEO, said.