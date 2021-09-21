Krakatau Steel launches new hot strip mill to expand local market share

Tuesday, 21 September 2021 15:29:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Indonesia-based steelmaker PT Krakatau Steel has launched a new hot strip mill to expand its domestic market share and reduce the country’s dependence on imports, according to media reports. The products are intended for the domestic automotive industry.

The new plant, which was built with an investment of $521 million, has an annual production capacity of 1.5 million mt of hot rolled coil. The plant’s capacity is scheduled to be expanded up to an annual four million mt, SteelOrbis understands.

It will be the company’s second hot strip mill, with its first hot strip mill launched in 1983.