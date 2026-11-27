Hatay-based Turkish steelmaker Koç Metalurji has announced the establishment of Koç Metalurji B.V. in the Netherlands with share capital of €100,000, aiming to develop its international commercial activities and explore new investment opportunities.

According to the company's November 26 disclosure to Turkey's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), Koç Metalurji holds all shares and voting rights in the new subsidiary. Its establishment was completed on November 25, 2026.

New subsidiary to support international market presence

The subsidiary is intended to undertake iron and steel trading, holding, financing and investment activities. Koç Metalurji said it aims to increase its global competitiveness and strengthen its presence in international markets through the Dutch company.