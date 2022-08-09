﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Kobe Steel expects lower sales volume amid slow demand recovery in auto sector

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 12:01:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd has issued its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30 of the financial year 2022-23.

For the given period, Kobe Steel has reported a net profit of JPY 21.04 billion ($155.93 million), increasing from the net profit of JPY 18.9 billion recorded in the same quarter of the previous financial year. The company’s consolidated net sales revenues for the first quarter of the financial year amounted to JPY 542.8 billion ($4.02 billion), rising by 17.2 percent year on year due to the improvement in sales prices.

Kobe Steel produced 1.59 million mt of crude steel in the period in question, down by 4.2 percent year on year. Kobe’s steel product sales volume in the given period fell by 7.3 percent to 1.26 million due to a decrease in automobile production amid the impact of semiconductor chip shortages and supply chain disruptions.

In the financial year 2022-23, Kobe Steel’s crude steel production is expected to be about 6.5 million mt. The company’s sales volume is expected to amount to about 5.3 million mt in the given year, due to the slow demand recovery in the automotive industry.


Tags: Crude Steel Japan Far East Steelmaking Fin. Reports Kobe Steel 

Similar articles

US raw steel production down 0.2 percent week-on-week

08 Aug | Steel News

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill sees record crude and finished steel outputs in April-July

08 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir doubles its sales revenues in H1

05 Aug | Steel News

Nippon Steel sees higher net profit and sales in Q1 FY 2022-23

04 Aug | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 7.25 percent in late July

04 Aug | Steel News

JFE Steel sees increased net profit in Q1 amid higher prices

03 Aug | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel imports rise in H1, inward processing regime must be reviewed

02 Aug | Steel News

US raw steel production down 1.5 percent week-on-week

01 Aug | Steel News

India’s AMNS reports eight percent fall in crude steel output in Q2

29 Jul | Steel News

Hoa Phat Group posts higher sales revenue for H1

29 Jul | Steel News