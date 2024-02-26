Kirchhoff Automotive to invest $40 million in fourth plant in Mexico

Monday, 26 February 2024 00:44:07 (GMT+3) | San Diego

German auto parts producer Kirchhoff Automotive will invest $40 million in the construction of its fourth plant in the central city of San José Iturbide, in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, the state government reported in a statement.

“BMW supplier arrives in Guanajuato,” the local government reported in a press release.

The plant will be built in San José Iturbide, located 89 miles south-southeast of the German automaker BMW plant in San Luis Potosí.

In Guanajuato there are six automotive production plants. The new plant is also located 93 miles from the General Motors plant in Silao, 63 miles from the Honda plant in Celaya, 100 miles from the Ford Motor transmission plant in Irapuato, 88 miles from the Mazda plant in Salamanca, 40 miles from Toyota in Celaya and 125 miles from the Volkswagen engine plant.

Kirchhoff Automotive arrived in Mexico in 1999 with the inauguration of its plant in the central state of Querétaro, in 2008 it opened its plant in Puebla, to supply Volkswagen. In 2009 it opened its plant in the northern city of Hermosillo, Sonora, the city where the Ford plant is located.

According to the business chamber Industria Nacional de Autopartes (INA), Mexico is the fourth largest producer of auto parts in the world.