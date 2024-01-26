Kazakhstan’s Qarmet targets increased production for 2028

Friday, 26 January 2024 12:13:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Kazakhstan government press service, Qarmet, formerly known as ArcelorMittal Temirtau, has released a longer-term production target for 2028. The company plans to increase steel production by 64 percent to five million mt, iron ore concentrate production by 88 percent to the same level and coal production by 47 percent to nine million mt by 2028.

The company’s main target is to regain its position as one of the largest metallurgical plants in Central Asia and the CIS by the given year.

Meanwhile, Qarmet has also increased its production targets for 2024, expecting a 13 percent increase in steel production to 3.3 million mt and a 10 percent increase in iron ore concentrate production to 2.5 million mt, as SteelOrbis previously reported.