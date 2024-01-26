﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Kazakhstan’s Qarmet targets increased production for 2028

Friday, 26 January 2024 12:13:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the Kazakhstan government press service, Qarmet, formerly known as ArcelorMittal Temirtau, has released a longer-term production target for 2028. The company plans to increase steel production by 64 percent to five million mt, iron ore concentrate production by 88 percent to the same level and coal production by 47 percent to nine million mt by 2028.

The company’s main target is to regain its position as one of the largest metallurgical plants in Central Asia and the CIS by the given year.

Meanwhile, Qarmet has also increased its production targets for 2024, expecting a 13 percent increase in steel production to 3.3 million mt and a 10 percent increase in iron ore concentrate production to 2.5 million mt, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Kazakhstan CIS Steelmaking Production 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 26, 2024

26 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 26, 2024

26 Jan | Longs and Billet

Fortescue’s iron ore shipments fall slightly in H1

26 Jan | Steel News

China Baowu Group to issue corporate bonds worth up to RMB 10 billion, to focus on developing northern Simandou iron ...

26 Jan | Steel News

Iron ore prices continue to rise ahead of holiday

25 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 25, 2024

25 Jan | Longs and Billet

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s capacity usage at 25-40% in 2023 due to impact of war

25 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases sharply during the week

24 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore price exceeds $135/mt CFR again amid supportive monetary policy

24 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC Limited hikes iron ore lumps and fines price with immediate effect

24 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials