Kazakhstan’s crude steel output up 17 percent in January-April

In the January-April period of the current year, Kazakhstan's crude steel production increased by 17 percent year on year to 1.4 million mt, according to the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Concurrently, Kazakhstan's flat steel production in the period in question increased to 914,200 mt, up 23.6 percent year on year.



Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's output of ferroalloys in the January-April period of the current year declined by nine percent year on year to 666,010 mt, SteelOrbis has learned.