Kazakhstan plans to extend scrap export ban

Monday, 26 September 2022 16:11:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The government of Kazakhstan plans to extend the ban on scrap exports from the country, but first the regulation will be under discussion until October 5. The ban is expected to be extended for another six months, restricting the ferrous scrap trade, and the aim of the measure is to secure the expected capacity utilization rates of local producers, which are facing a deficit of raw materials.

Kazakhstan had imposed the ban on scrap exports on May 6 this year for a six-month period, at that time claiming the local mills were not able to secure their required raw materials due to overseas sales. Moreover, it was stated that local producers were forced to import scrap, which had been increasing their costs.


