Kardemir completes digitalization of blast furnace No. 5

Wednesday, 20 December 2023 11:27:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish integrated steelmaker Kardemir has successfully completed the digitalization of its blast furnace No. 5 at its Karabük plant, with the help of German plantmaker SMS Group. With the BFXpert system installed, the producer is now able to fully control and monitor its production process. The BFXpert system allows chemical and thermal control of blast furnaces.

The technology in question also provides safe, ecological and economical operation of the steel production process. In addition, both parties have also agreed to improve the technology.

“We are happy to successfully commission the BFXpert system. We believe that this is an important step in Kardemir’s digital roadmap. We aim to use the BFXpert system with its strong and secure infrastructure on an ongoing basis. We will continue to enhance our production technologies with further capabilities such as expert systems, the Industrial Internet of Things, and AI,” Sefa Çetinkaya, project manager at Kardemir, stated.