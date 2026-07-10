JSW Steel Italy signs deal for revival of Piombino steel hub

An agreement has been reached at Italy’s Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (Mimit) with JSW Steel Italy for the revival of the Piombino steel hub in southern Tuscany. The program agreement, signed by the company together with Piombino Logistics, GSI Lucchini, trade unions and the relevant public authorities, establishes the operational framework for the implementation of the site’s industrial plan and guarantees full employment protection for the workforce.

According to Italy’s Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, the agreement represents a decisive step toward restoring a stable industrial future for Piombino, based on investment, production continuity and employment protection. The agreement forms part of the broader plan to revive the Tuscan steel hub, which also includes the Metinvest Adria green steel plant project and the relaunch of Magona following the entry of Trasteel.

The program agreement regulates the environmental remediation and site safety works, as well as the industrial redevelopment plan prepared by JSW. The plan envisages a total investment of €148.2 million to modernize the rail rolling mill through the upgrading of existing facilities, the introduction of new technologies and the development of research activities aimed at adopting the best available technologies. The investment will be partially supported by public incentives made available by Mimit.

The agreement was also welcomed by Maurizio Bigazzi, president of Confindustria Toscana Centro e Costa, and Massimo Laviosa, president of the Piombino territorial delegation, who described it as “a fundamental step which, together with the Metinvest and Magona projects, finally outlines a solid and concrete future for an industrial area that has experienced too many years of uncertainty.” The industrial associations also underlined that JSW’s relaunch plan complements the other projects currently under way in the area, contributing to the reconstruction of Piombino’s entire steel value chain.