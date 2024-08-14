JFE Engineering to construct steel bridge in Nicaragua

JFE Engineering Corporation, a subsidiary of Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel, has announced that it has received an order from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Nicaragua for a steel bridge project in the country.

Under the project, to which the Japanese government will provide funding of about JPY 3.46 billion ($23.52 million), JFE Engineering will construct a steel truss bridge made of weathering steel, allowing the Nicaraguans to use the bridge for a long period of time without maintenance. The project will also contribute to the economic growth of the region.

The project is expected to be completed within 24 months after the construction begins.