Japan’s Suzuki Motors to invest $8 billion in India over next 5-6 years

Indian government-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has supplied 8,000 mt of special steel for the construction of the Indian Navy’s advanced frontline frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, which were launched today, according to a government statement on Wednesday, August 27.

Japan-headquartered Suzuki Motor will invest an estimated $ 8 billion in India through its arm Suzuki Motors India Limited (SMIL) over the next five to six years, president of Suzuki Global, Toshhiro Suzuki, said in a statement on Wednesday, August 27.

The investment is aimed at increasing production, launching new models and defending its market share in the world's third-largest car market, he said.



To establish a line for making electric vehicles (EVs) at the Gujarat facility, the company will invest $364 million in 2025-26. The plant is spread over 640 acres, housing three facilities each with a combined capacity of 750,000 units per year.



Manufactured exclusively at Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), a unit of MSIL, the first batch of exports will be shipped from Pipavav port to the European region, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Norway, France, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Toshihiro Suzuki said that the Gujarat facility will shortly become one of the world’s largest automobile manufacturing hubs, with a planned capacity of one million units.

The company aims to serve customers across India and global markets through the supplies from this plant, he added.