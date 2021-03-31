﻿
Japan’s steel scrap exports down 25.9 percent in Jan-Feb

Wednesday, 31 March 2021 14:24:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 639,149 mt, falling by 28.1 percent compared to 889,573 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-February period this year, the country exported 1.14 million mt of scrap, falling by 25.9 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 422,620 mt, down by 25.7 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Taiwan, importing 407,674 mt and 148,847 mt of scrap, down 26.7 percent and down 21.6 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh decreased to 68,740 mt in the January-February period this year, down from 108,541 mt in the same period of previous year.


