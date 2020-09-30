﻿
Japan’s steel exports down one percent in January-August

Wednesday, 30 September 2020
       

In August this year, Japan's iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.59 million metric tons, up 3.9 percent month on month and decreasing by 14.4 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-August period of this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 22.15 million mt, falling by one percent compared to the same period of the previous year. 

Regarding Japan's major iron and steel product export markets, in the first eight months of the year the country's iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 3.46 million metric tons, down 4.8 percent, while exports to China increased by 21.5 percent to 3.99 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.75 million metric tons, up by 26.5 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 2.4 million metric tons, falling by 33.1 percent, while exports to the US totaled 619,804 metric tons, declining by 32.9 percent, all year on year. 

August

2020 (mt)

Change m-o-m (%)

January-August 2020

Change y-o-y (%)

Semi-finished

313,700

-21.0

2,943,101

35.1

Bars

26,658

23.6

238,877

-20.9

Wire rod

31,197

48.1

228,438

-31.3

Heavy plate

194,717

-11.6

1,702,785

2.7

HRC

1,001,393

16.8

7,534,043

6.9

CRC

124,293

57.6

1,138,484

-22.6

Galvanized sheet

121,875

-0.1

1,334,471

-13.8

