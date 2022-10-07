Japan’s Marubeni-Itochu Steel acquires steel distributor in UK

Friday, 07 October 2022 16:38:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japan-based Marubeni-Itochu Steel (MISI) has announced that it has acquired the entire share capital of UK-based steel distributor Barclay & Mathieson (B&M) Group.

The acquisition of B&M will add value-adding businesses to MISI’s existing customer portfolio. With this acquisition and new investment plans, MISI plans to grow its presence within the UK and the European markets.

Marubeni-Itochu Steel supplies steel products to the oil and gas, automotive, shipbuilding, civil engineering, construction and electrical appliance sectors, as well as to renewable energy industries.