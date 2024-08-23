 |  Login 
Japan’s Kobe Steel to supply low-carbon steel for construction of container carrier in China

Friday, 23 August 2024 12:04:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd. has announced that it will supply Kobenable® Steel, which reduces carbon emissions in the blast furnace process, to Japan-based Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co.’s Chinese subsidiary Tsuneishi Group. This is the first case of use of Kobenable® Steel outside of Japan.

The steel, which will be produced at the company’s Kakogawa Works and Kobe Wire Rod & Bar Plant, will be used in the building of the first methanol-fueled container carrier to be built by Tsuneishi Group.


Tags: Japan China Far East Steelmaking Kobe Steel 

