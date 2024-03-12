Japan’s Kobe Steel launches corrosion-resistant steel sheet

Tuesday, 12 March 2024 11:41:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd has announced that it has become the first company in the sector to have developed and commercialized Ecoview Plus®, a corrosion-resistant steel sheet that is even durable in highly humid environments.

According to its statement, the company has used zinc-rich paint, which suppresses corrosion of steel, to increase the durability of the product. Corrosion-resistant steel sheets are mainly used in the construction of steel bridges that have a high corrosion damage ratio. The product will increase the efficiency of steel when used in girders of steel bridges, and the paint will last 1.5 times longer.

Kobe Steel also highlighted the importance of using extremely durable materials to improve structural integrity since infrastructure is aging.