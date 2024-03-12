﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s Kobe Steel launches corrosion-resistant steel sheet

Tuesday, 12 March 2024 11:41:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd has announced that it has become the first company in the sector to have developed and commercialized Ecoview Plus®, a corrosion-resistant steel sheet that is even durable in highly humid environments.

According to its statement, the company has used zinc-rich paint, which suppresses corrosion of steel, to increase the durability of the product. Corrosion-resistant steel sheets are mainly used in the construction of steel bridges that have a high corrosion damage ratio. The product will increase the efficiency of steel when used in girders of steel bridges, and the paint will last 1.5 times longer.

Kobe Steel also highlighted the importance of using extremely durable materials to improve structural integrity since infrastructure is aging.


Tags: Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking Kobe Steel 

Similar articles

Tata Steel chooses Danieli for pickling and galvanizing line investment

12 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 143.3 percent in January

12 Mar | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – Mar 12, 2024 

12 Mar | Longs and Billet

Baosteel keeps local HRC prices stable for April

12 Mar | Flats and Slab

US plate spot market prices still steady

11 Mar | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC prices stable but face downside risks from sustained imports

11 Mar | Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC prices stable but re-rollers continue discounted sales

11 Mar | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – March 11, 2024 

11 Mar | Longs and Billet

Salzgitter to supply carbon-reduced steel to Singapore

11 Mar | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices move down

11 Mar | Flats and Slab