﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 1.2 percent in Q1

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 14:35:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 3.73 million metric tons, up by 4.2 percent compared to February and down by 4.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF). Meanwhile, in the January-March period, domestic steel consumption in the country decreased by 1.2 percent year on year to 11.14 million metric tons.

In the first three months of the given year, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan moved down by 4.3 percent to 2.16 million metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 2.63 million metric tons, down 4.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given period, Japan’s shipbuilding industry consumed 736,072 metric tons of steel products, up 4.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


Tags: Japan Far East Consumption 

Similar articles

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 0.7 percent in Jan-Feb

19 Apr | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 5.8 percent in January from December

26 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 2.6 percent in 2023

22 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 3.4 percent in Jan-Nov

24 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 4.8 percent in Jan-Oct

22 Dec | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 4.8 percent in January-September

20 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 5.2 percent in Jan-Aug

18 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption up 22.3 percent in Jan-July

27 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 6.3 percent in H1

23 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 7.7 percent in Jan-May

19 Jul | Steel News