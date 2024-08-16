 |  Login 
Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 10.6 percent in January-June

Friday, 16 August 2024 14:22:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 3.52 million metric tons, down by 2.2 percent compared to May and by 8.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF). Meanwhile, in the January-June period, domestic steel consumption in the country decreased by 10.6 percent year on year to 21.82 million metric tons.

In the first six months of the given year, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan moved down by 3.7 percent to 4.29 million metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 5.21 million metric tons, down 5.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given period, Japan’s shipbuilding industry consumed 1.44 million metric tons of steel products, up 4.4 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


