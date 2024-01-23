Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down 2.3 percent in November from October

Tuesday, 23 January 2024 13:44:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Japan’s cold rolled sheet and strip shipments moved down by 2.3 percent compared to the previous month and increased by 6.4 percent on year-on-year basis, amounting to 398,512 metric tons. 52.4 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 47.6 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data.

Meanwhile, in the given month, Japan’s CR sheet and strip inventories decreased by 3.9 percent compared to the previous month, totaling 626,607 metric tons, and were down by 16.5 percent year on year. 71.4 percent of inventories were held by steel manufacturers, while 28.6 percent were held by steel traders.

In November, Japan’s CR sheet and strip production amounted to 373,287 mt, down by 10.2 percent month on month and up by 4.5 percent year on year.