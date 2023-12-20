﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down 1.1 percent in October from September

Wednesday, 20 December 2023 08:38:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Japan’s cold rolled sheet and strip shipments moved down by 1.1 percent compared to the previous month and increased by 11.5 percent on year-on-year basis, amounting to 404,844 metric tons. 51.2 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 48.8 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data.

Meanwhile, in the given month, Japan’s CR sheet and strip inventories increased by 1.3 percent compared to the previous month, totaling 652,926 metric tons, and were down by 15.0 percent year on year. 71.1 percent of inventories were held by steel manufacturers, while 28.9 percent were held by steel traders.         

In October, Japan’s CR sheet and strip production amounted to 413,422 mt, up by 10.7 percent month on month and up by 6.3 percent year on year.


Tags: CRS Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkey’s flats spot prices still rise though demand remains uneven

07 Dec | Flats and Slab

Romania’s sole flats mill cuts HDG and PPGI prices, keeps HRC stable

06 Dec | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s flats spot prices rise further as market remains solid

30 Nov | Flats and Slab

Romania’s flat steel prices stable ahead of holiday season

30 Nov | Flats and Slab

Flats spot prices in Romania fall, mill keeps prices stable but plans hikes

24 Nov | Flats and Slab

Turkey's flats spot prices rise gradually amid higher HRC price

23 Nov | Flats and Slab

Italy’s steel imports from non-EU countries fall in Jan-Sep, exports rise

20 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments stable in September compared to August

17 Nov | Steel News

Romania’s flat steel prices stable but mill expected to raise prices

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s flats spot prices down slightly as overall scenario still gloomy

26 Oct | Flats and Slab