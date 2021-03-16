Italy's steel exports to non-EU countries down 15.1% in 2020

Tuesday, 16 March 2021 17:45:07 (GMT+3) | Brescia

In 2020, Italy's steel imports from non-European Union (EU) countries totaled 8.2 million metric tons, down 25.7 percent, while its steel exports to non-EU destinations amounted to 3.7 million metric tons, down 15.1 percent, both year on year, as per the data issued by the Italian steel producers association Federacciai.

In particular, in the given period imports of long products from non-EU countries decreased by 19.2 percent year on year. Wire rod imports were down 6.7 percent year on year to 195,000 mt, while bar imports decreased by 26.9 percent year on year to 144,000 mt.

Italy’s flat steel imports from non-EU countries in the same period declined by 24 percent year on year. Among the most imported flat steel products from non-EU countries in the given period were coils (2,383,000 mt, down 30.1 percent), cold rolled plate (683,000 mt, down 17 percent), and hot dip galvanized plate (463,000 mt, down 36.6 percent, all year on year).

Concerning Italian exports to non-EU countries in 2020, long product exports decreased by 14.8 percent, while flat product exports decreased by 1.8 percent, both year on year. In particular, rebar exports moved down by 25 percent to 429,000 mt, wire rod exports declined by 14.8 percent to 334,000 mt, while rail exports were up 172.4 percent to 79,000 mt, all year on year. Furthermore, coil exports decreased by 22.5 percent to 275,000 mt, while hot rolled plate exports increased by 33.2 percent to 297,000 mt, year on year.

Lastly, in 2020, Italian seamless pipe exports to non-EU countries totaled 297,000 mt, while Italian welded pipe exports came to 312,000 mt, respectively decreasing by 26.1 percent and by 29.3 percent year on year.

The details are presented in the following table, with units of measurement in thousand metric tons.

Products Imports non-EU Exports non-EU Balance 2019 2020 Y-o-y change (%) 2019 2020 Y-o-y change (%) 2019 2020 Ingots and semi-finished products 4,303 3,027 -29.7 348 176 -49.4 -3,955 -2,851 Long products 452 365 -19.2 1,250 1,065 -14.8 798 700 Flat products 5,860 4,453 -24 1,191 1,170 -1.8 -4,669 -3,283 1st manufacturing products (*) 368 301 -18.2 1,338 1,098 -17.9 970 797 2nd manufacturing products (**) 80 73 -8.8 177 146 -17.5 97 73 Total 11,063 8,219 -25.7 4,304 3,655 -15.1 -6,759 -4,564

(*) Seamless pipes, welded pipes, forged bars, cold drawn sections and bars, drawn wire, cold rolled strips, welded sections, drawn wire.

(**) Flanges, pipe fittings, mining sections, diamond plates, pig iron powder