Italy’s new steel industry plan to be focused on four main sites  

Monday, 15 January 2024 14:14:10 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

After the recent developments involving multinational steel giant ArcelorMittal and major Italian steelmaker Acciaierie d’Italia, the Italian minister for business and made in Italy Adolfo Urso has announced that the government intends to restart the steel sector of the country with a new steel industry plan, with a focus on green technologies and processes. The project will start from four main sites; Taranto, Terni, Piombino and major mills in northern Italy

According to the minister, Taranto “will have to reaffirm its role as an industrial champion, with a production chain involving the entire cycle, from ore to the finished product”, while the government will work to “reinforce the production of special steels, with an agreement expected to be finalized by February” in Terni. Piombino, “has a great potential, particularly for rails. So far it was underestimated, but now it is luring [...] new potential foreign investors". In fact, both JSW Steel and Metinvest intend to cooperate on the same production site, aiming to develop new green technologies, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Meanwhile, the steel mills in northern Italy are successfully pursuing an unprecedented green breakthrough, a model of sustainable efficiency in Europe, the minister noted. 
 


Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking 

