Italy’s Caleotto expands wire rod portfolio

Friday, 01 March 2024 15:56:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS Group has announced that it has modernized a rolling mill at the Lecco steel plant of wire rod producer Caleotto, a subsidiary of Italian steelmaker Feralpi Group, to expand Caleotto’s wire rod portfolio.

The modernization has expanded the dimensional range of the products at the plant. Caleotto now offers small diameters, specifically 5.0 mm and 4.5 mm.

The collaboration between Caleotto and SMS will strengthen further with the commissioning of a new large-diameter bar-in-coil line, scheduled for the third quarter of 2024.