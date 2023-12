Thursday, 14 December 2023 14:39:58 (GMT+3) | Brescia

According to local Italian media, one of the major steelmakers in Italy, Arvedi-AST, will halt production starting from December 19 through to January 7.

Labour unions said that the main reason is the long-standing decline in orders, combined with sharp increases in energy and raw material costs.

This decision involves more than 2,500 employees who will receive unemployment benefits.