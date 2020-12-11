Italy’s Acciaieria Arvedi upgrades ESP line to increase capacity

Friday, 11 December 2020 16:53:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it has upgraded Italy-based Acciaieria Arvedi’s endless strip production (ESP) line in Cremona, Italy, to increase capacity to three million mt per year.

The modernization included changes to the continuous casting machine, resulting in an increase of mass flow and production capacity, and it is the first step to raise the overall production capacity of the ESP line to three million mt per year.

The electric arc furnace of the ESP line was also upgraded. The upgrade will give further support to serve a higher value-added products market directly from the ESP line, as SteelOrbis understands.

Acciaieria Arvedi’s ESP line at the Cremona plant is the first endless strip production line in the world and started production in 2009. The line produces liquid steel for the production of hot rolled coils.