Italian distributors opposed to any scrap export restrictions

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 15:32:46 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Assofermet, the association representing Italian distributors of scrap, raw materials and steel products, has said it sent a letter to Italy’s economic development minister to explain the reasons why Italy's scrap exports to non-EU countries should be continued. Only yesterday, March 15, Feralpi Group's president Giuseppe Pasini said that Federacciai is pushing for the opposite, due to the shortage of raw materials caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to Assofermet, limiting scrap exports is not only unreasonable, but also inconsistent with the statistical data regarding exports of ferrous scrap from Italy. In fact, in 2020 Italy exported to non-EU countries only 450,000 mt of ferrous scrap, while it imported 307,000 mt from non-EU countries, and imported 4.891 million mt from EU countries. At the same time, Italy shipped only 210,000 mt of ferrous scrap to EU countries. Italy's scrap consumption amounted to about 20 million mt in the same year, and within the EU region the scrap that the Italian steel industry needs is abundantly available and as such "it is usually purchased without any difficulty," Assofermet stated.

The association said it believes that "the introduction of restrictive measures would automatically result in huge oversupply in the EU market." This would cause a collapse in the prices of scrap and also of steel products, mainly longs, but also flats and pipes, which are produced using scrap. Furthermore, it would be impossible to physically relocate the surplus scrap in the production cycle, resulting in "a serious environmental risk for the community and insurmountable problems in terms of authorizations (maximum storage allowed) for local recovery plants." This would ultimately prevent the transformation from scrap classified as "waste" to "end of waste" (EoW) scrap, Assofermet said.