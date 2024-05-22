Italian crude steel production down 10.6 percent in April

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 15:06:53 (GMT+3) | Brescia

In April this year, Italy witnessed another year-on-year decline in the production of crude steel, though slightly lower compared to the decline in March. According to Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, the country’s total output of crude steel amounted to 1.7 million mt in April, marking a decrease of 10.6 percent compared to the same month in 2023. In the first four months of the year, the national output came to 7.1 million mt, showing a decline of 6.0 percent year on year.

2024 Crude steel output Month 000/t Y-o-y change (%) Cumulative Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,650 +65.9 1,650 +6.2 Feb 1,823 -3.9 3,473 +0.7 Mar 1,914 -12.6 5,388 -4.5 Apr 1,702 -10.6% 7,090 -6%

The production of both long and flat steel products indicated a decline in April. Long product output decreased by 5.0 percent to 982 ,000 mt, while flats output fell by 13.27 percent to 714,000 mt, year on year.

In the first four months of the year, longs production, totaling 4.1 million mt, recorded a decline of 2.1 percent year on year, while flats production, amounting to 3 million mt, experienced a stronger contraction of 9.9 percent year on year.