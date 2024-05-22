﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Italian crude steel production down 10.6 percent in April

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 15:06:53 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

In April this year, Italy witnessed another year-on-year decline in the production of crude steel, though slightly lower compared to the decline in March. According to Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, the country’s total output of crude steel amounted to 1.7 million mt in April, marking a decrease of 10.6 percent compared to the same month in 2023. In the first four months of the year, the national output came to 7.1 million mt, showing a decline of 6.0 percent year on year.

2024

Crude steel output

Month

000/t

Y-o-y change (%)

Cumulative

Y-o-y change (%)

Jan

1,650

+65.9

1,650

+6.2

Feb

1,823

-3.9

3,473

+0.7

Mar

1,914

-12.6

5,388

-4.5

Apr

1,702

-10.6%

7,090

-6%

The production of both long and flat steel products indicated a decline in April. Long product output decreased by 5.0 percent to 982 ,000 mt, while flats output fell by 13.27 percent to 714,000 mt, year on year.

In the first four months of the year, longs production, totaling 4.1 million mt, recorded a decline of 2.1 percent year on year, while flats production, amounting to 3 million mt, experienced a stronger contraction of 9.9 percent year on year.


Tags: Crude Steel Italy European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Germany’s Salzgitter sees sharp drop in net profit in Q1

22 May | Steel News

World crude steel output down five percent in April

22 May | Steel News

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel outputs decrease in Q1

21 May | Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.8 percent week-on-week

21 May | Steel News

China’s crude steel output falls at faster pace in Jan-Apr, providing some support for prices

17 May | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.36% in early May, inventory up 2.51%

16 May | Steel News

OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group’s net profit and revenues rise sharply in Q1

14 May | Steel News

Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih manages to increase output in April with modernization works

14 May | Steel News

Fitch Ratings: China to ramp up steel output in Q2

14 May | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel sees 0.3% rise in consolidated crude steel output in April

13 May | Steel News